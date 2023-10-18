Operation Ajay: SpiceJet Plane With 286 Passengers Arrives In Delhi 

New Delhi: In a fifth flight under the government’s Operation Ajay, a SpiceJet plane from Tel Aviv with 286 passengers, including 18 Nepalese nationals, reached the Delhi airport on Tuesday.

Operation Ajay facilitates the return of Indians who wish to return from Israel, where an intense war is going on with the terrorist group Hamas.

In a post on social media platform X, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that 286 passengers, including 18 Nepalese nationals, arrived on board the fifth flight under Operation Ajay.

#OperationAjay update. 286 more passengers are coming back to India. Also carrying 18 Nepalese citizens. pic.twitter.com/InoQVXQMUZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 17, 2023

Additionally, he posted images of L Murugan, a minister of state for information and broadcasting, greeting travelers at the airport.

According to the Keralan authorities, twenty-two persons from Kerala were among the passengers.

The SpiceJet A340 suffered a mechanical fault on Sunday after touching down in Tel Aviv, and the plane was flown to Jordan to fix it.

Tuesday saw the return of the Tel Aviv-bound aircraft after the problem was resolved.

Initially, the plane was supposed to return to the nation’s capital on Monday morning.