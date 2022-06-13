Open Library In Bus Inaugurated At Odisha Crafts Museum- Kala Bhoomi

Bhubaneswar: Visitors to Odisha Crafts Museum- Kala Bhoomi have a new attraction. An open library in a refurbished OSRTC bus is painted on the outside using traditional motifs.

The attractive artwork on the outside with Pattachitra motifs promotes the idea of reading. Further, the bus crafted into a library doubles up as an exhibit as well.

This library has been set up by BAKUL Foundation in partnership with the State Institute for Development of Arts and Crafts under the guidance of the Department of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts, Govt. of Odisha.

It was inaugurated in the presence of Mr Amar Patnaik, MP- Rajya Sabha, Mr Upendra Tripathy, Head- Adarsha Vidyalaya, Ms Shubha Sarma, IAS, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts, Mr Shyamabhakta Mishra, Director Handicrafts and Mr Sisir Kumar Rath, Member Secretary, SIDAC and Mr Sujit Mahapatra, Founder, Bakul Foundation among others.

This library on a bus has over 4000 books. This includes books in both Odia and English, books for different ages of children and for adults as well.

The inauguration was followed by a walk through a museum by the dignitaries and ended in an engaging conversation on the Handicrafts and Handlooms of Odisha. The discussion also had Mr. Santosh Mohapatra, Chairman of Crafts Council of Odisha.

Mr. Amar Patnaik, MP- Rajya Sabha has allocated a fund for solar panel installation at the Odisha Crafts Museum- Kala Bhoomi.

The Bakul library in the bus will be open from 4pm to 8 pm on 6 days of the week. The library will also host regular storytelling and art/craft sessions. Odisha Crafts Museum- Kala Bhoomi is open from 10 am to 5:30 pm on all days of the week. The museum is hosting a Rajo Mahotsav on 14th and 15th of June’2022 that has activities such as craft demonstrations, workshops, music & cultural performances and more!

Visitors to the museum now have lots of exciting activities to do during their visit.