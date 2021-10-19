Open Girls’ Secondary Schools Immediately: Malala Yousafzai Asks Afghan Taliban

London: Pakistani Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has asked Taliban leadership in Afghanistan to re-open secondary schools for girls with immediate effect.

She put forward this demand in an open letter addressed to the new rulers of the war-torn nation.

“To the Taliban authorities.. reverse the de factor ban on girls’ education and re-open girls’ secondary schools immediately,” Yousafzai and other Afghan women rights activists wrote in the open letter.

Her open letter comes after a month since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. Since then, the Taliban leaders have maintained that they will be allowing girls education in the country.

However, the Taliban have allowed only boys’ education institutions to open and have ignored the re-opening of girls’ schools.

Even though the Taliban leadership promises to provide all rights to education to females in the country including education, many are unsure if this promise would be met.