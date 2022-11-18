OPD timing of PGIMER Bhubaneswar rescheduled from 9 AM to 5 PM

Bhubaneswar: In another step towards providing quality health service to denizens of Bhubaneswar and adjoining areas, State Government has established “Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) and Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar” for imparting Post Graduation ( PG ) courses in clinical and para-clinical disciplines. As of now, said Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Smt Shalini Pandit, “National Medical Council has approved 24 seats in six clinical courses namely Surgery, Medicine, Orthopedic, Gynecology, Respiratory medicines, and Pediatrics from the year 2022-23”.

Presently, admission to these courses is going on through different rounds of counselling as per the guidelines. The institute is simultaneously being developed for accommodating PG teaching in eleven clinical and four para-clinical courses.

Further, Smt Pandit said, “As per the NMC guidelines, the OPD timing of Medical College and Hospital is 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, with a one-hour lunch break between 01:00 PM to 02.00 PM. This timing is followed in all Medical College and Hospitals of the State”. Such timing would be applicable to PGIMER Capital hospital with immediate effect.

Such timing would also be more helpful in accommodating the increasing load of patients in this premier hospital of the State. It may. Besides, regular OPD hours, Emergency services would be available from 5 PM to 9 Am.