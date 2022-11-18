OPD Timing At Capital Hospital Changed; Check Here

Bhubaneswar: The out-patient department (OPD) timings at Capital Hospital in the state capital have been revised.

From today onwards, patients can avail the OPD services from 9 am to 5 pm, a notification in this regard has been issued by the Health Department of the Odisha Government.

On the other hand, the emergency department will be functional from 5 pm to 9 am.

Earlier, the OPD service was available daily in two phases– 8 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm.