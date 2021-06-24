OPD Services Of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar To Resume From June 28

Bhubaneswar: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has decided to resume the OPD services from June 28 because of the growing demand of the patients and decrease in Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, telemedicine services will continue, though the consultation will be provided via WhatsApp, not through voice calls.

Notably, the walk-in OPD services at the healthcare facility were temporarily closed from April 26 in view of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.