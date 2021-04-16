Niranjan Patnaik
OPCC President Niranjan Patnaik Admitted To Hospital For Routine Check Up

By Pragativadi News Service

Bhubaneswar: The President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC, Niranjan Patnaik was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi NCR on Thursday night.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik wrote: “There have been reports regarding my health. I want to assure everyone that I am fine and have admitted my self for a routine check up. Thank you all for your wishes.”

