OPCC President Niranjan Patnaik Admitted To Hospital For Routine Check Up

Bhubaneswar: The President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC, Niranjan Patnaik was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi NCR on Thursday night.

There have been reports regarding my health. I want to assure everyone that I am fine and have admitted my self for a routine check up. Thank you all for your wishes. 🙏 — Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) April 16, 2021

