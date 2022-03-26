Ooty Annual Flower Show To Be Held From May 20

The Annual Flower Show, the major attraction of the month-long summer festival in Nilgiris district, will begin in Udhagamandalam (Ooty) from May 20.

The five-day 124th Flower Show will be held at the Government Botanical Garden, where lakhs of flowers will be decorated in different shapes to attract tourists.

While the two-day 11th vegetable show would be held at Kothagiri from May 7, the 17th rose show would be organised for two days on May 14 and 15 in Rose Gardens here, the horticultural department said in a release.