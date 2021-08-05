OOA To Honour Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra With Cash Reward Of Rs 1 L Each

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Olympic Association on Thursday said it will honour hockey players Amit Rohidas and Birendra Lakra for historic victory at the Tokyo Olympics.

Amit Rohidas and Birendra Lakra will receive a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each, as per the announcement by the OOA.

Earlier, Odisha Olympic Association had announced cash prize of Rs 5 for Gold medal winners, Rs 3 for Silver and Rs 1 lakh for Bronze winners at Tokyo Olympics.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also announced the cash prize of Rs 6 crore for each participant from Odisha for winning Gold medal, Rs 4 crore for Silver medal and Rs 2.5 crore for Bronze medal.

Indian men’s hockey team today rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze.