Ons Jabeur Pulls Out of US Open

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, who has been battling a shoulder injury, announced her withdrawal from the US Open. Jabeur, ranked 17th in the world, was the runner-up to Iga Swiatek in the 2022 New York final.

The former world number two, Jabeur, opted out of the Olympics to maintain her fitness but subsequently withdrew from the Washington WTA tournament, marking the beginning of the US Open hardcourt series.

Following a first-round loss to Naomi Osaka in Toronto, she withdrew from the Cincinnati Open last week.

Belgium’s Elise Mertens will take her place in the US Open draw, and Mertens’ original spot will be filled by a qualifier.