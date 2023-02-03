Only Male Candidate Faints Finding Himself Among 500 Girls in Exam Hall

Patna: A male student of Class 12 was shocked and fell unconscious in the examination hall when he found that he was the only male among 500 girl students. This incident occurred in Bihar’s Nalanda district.

The student shocked by 500 girls in the exam hall was 17-year-old Manish Shankar Prasad, who was in Brilliant Convent School to appear for the mathematics examination.

His relatives claimed that he was the only male student at the center. Seeing so many girls around, he became nervous and collapsed on the floor.

He was immediately admitted to the Sadar hospital for treatment. After a few hours, he became conscious. His relatives blamed the Bihar Intermediate Council for allotting him the examination center dedicated to female students.