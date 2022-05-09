Online Ticket Booking For OPD Services Commences At Cuttack SCB Hosp

Cuttack: The online ticket booking facility for the Outpatient Department (OPD) services at the Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital commenced from today.

Citizens can visit eswasthya.odisha.gov.in to book slot for OPD services at the government healthcare facility.

While the bookings of slots under the new system of ticketing was launched today, patient consultancy will commence from May 10.

Patients or their attendants will have to log in to www.eswasthya.odisha.gov.in and register their names to avail tickets.

People need to download the online ticket slip and get its photocopy for reference and entry into the hospital during OPD consultancy.