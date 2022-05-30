Online Service To Book HSRPs For Old Vehicles In Odisha Starts 1st June

Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authority (STA) Odisha, on Monday informed that the online service for booking High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) and colour-coded stickers for old vehicles in the state will be available on http://siam.in by the end of 1st June 2022. The STA Odisha informed this in a tweet.

On Sunday, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), an apex national body representing all major vehicle and vehicular engine manufacturers in India, thanked the Transport Departments of Odisha and Uttarakhand State for their support in building a robust online booking process for HSRPs and colour-coded stickers.

Here is all you need to know about HSRP?

HSRPs are made of aluminium. These plates are tamper-proof and come with two non-reusable locks. The number plates have a chromium-based Ashoka Chakra on the left, along with ‘IND’ written. The vehicle identification number will be laser encoded, which is easy to be scanned and difficult to be tampered with.

Old number plates are easy to tamper with and can be misused by thieves. However, the HSRP plates come with a non-removable snap-lock and are difficult to replace. The HSRPs comprise details like engine number and chassis number in a centralised database. The data helps in identifying a stolen vehicle. The stored data along with a 10 digit PIN (laser code) helps in identifying a stolen car.

Previously installed number plates used to come with different fonts and styles customized by the vehicle owners. This made it difficult for traffic police personnel to read the vehicle’s registration number, especially if it was moving. With HSRP, registration plates will have unified fonts and styles, making them better comprehensible.

How to apply?

The HSRP will be affixed by OEM (vehicle manufacturers) through their authorised vehicle dealers.

Vehicle owners are free to choose any dealer, place and date for affixing of HSRP.

In Odisha, the vehicle owner shall book for fitment of HSRP and make payment for the purpose through the online portal authorized by the OEMs to maintain transparency and prevent excess charging from the vehicle owners.

Who cannot apply online for fitment of HSRP through online portal?

If the vehicle doesn’t have valid Fitness

If the vehicle doesn’t have valid Registration

If the vehicle doesn’t have valid Tax

If the vehicle already taken NOC

The vehicle under Non-use

The vehicle whose R.C. has been cancelled or blacklisted.

Timeline for affixing HSRP:

For all class of vehicles registered prior to 1st April, 2019, the vehicle owners shall have to take necessary steps to get the HSRP affixed on their vehicle as per timeline given below-

Sl. No. All vehicles Dateline by which HSRP shall be fitted. 1. Vehicles carrying Odisha Registration mark and registration number ending with 1 and 2 31st August, 2022 2. Vehicles carrying Odisha Registration mark and registration number ending with 3 and 4 30th Sept., 2022 `3. Vehicles carrying Odisha Registration mark and registration number ending with 5 and 6 31st Oct., 2022 4. Vehicles carrying Odisha Registration mark and registration number ending with 7 and 8 30th Nov., 2022 5. Vehicles carrying Odisha Registration mark and registration number ending with 9 and 0 31st Dec., 2022

No e-challan shall be issued and no fine shall be collected or no penal action shall be taken against any old vehicle registered prior to 1st April, 2019 for plying vehicles without HSRP till 31.08.2022. After that challans will be issued in accordance with the last date given for various series of vehicle.

In case the vehicle is not affixed with HSRP within the scheduled date mentioned above, e-challan shall be issued against the offending vehicle and attract fine of Rs. 5000/- or Rs.10, 000/- under Section 192 of M.V. Act, 1988 as the case may be.

