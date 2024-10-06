Bhubaneswar: The online registration for the Habisyali Brata 2024 has commenced in Odisha, providing an opportunity for elderly women and widows to participate in the sacred month-long observance.

The registration process, which started on October 6, will continue until October 11.

Participants can register through the official website district.odisha.gov.in to avail the state-provided facilities in Puri. The Odisha government has allocated Rs 2.75 crore for the initiative, ensuring accommodation and other amenities for around 2,500 Habisyalis at various locations including Brundabati Niwas, Bagala Dharmasala, Puri Municipality Kalyan Mandap, and the Akshaya Patra building.

The Habisyali Brata, observed during the holy month of Kartika, involves elderly women and widows performing religious activities, including the Radha Damodar Puja, and adhering to a strict diet. The month-long observance will commence on October 18.

