Online Gaming Addiction Leads to Another Youth’s Suicide in Odisha

Balasore: In yet another case of online gaming addiction leading to suicide, a 26-year-old youth allegedly ended his life by hanging himself inside his house in the Remuna area of Balasore district on Saturday.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Goutam Nayak of Sahajipatna village, suffered huge losses due to his addiction to online gaming and was debt-ridden.

Sources said family members found Goutam’s body hanging from the ceiling of the verandah of their new house and rushed him to Remuna hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’, Saturday morning.

On being informed, the local police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem while initiating an investigation into the incident.

If sources are to be believed, Goutam had been playing online games for the past five years with the hope of fast profits and had invested approximately Rs 5 lakh.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Goutam developed an addiction to online gaming. Despite numerous attempts by his family to dissuade him, he persisted in playing, financing his gaming by borrowing money from relatives. His family had settled some of the debts, yet Goutam remained determined to play in hopes of recovering his funds. However, he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself.

On August 13, 2024, a 22-year-old youth, Srinivasa Nayak alias Lincon of Kadubani village within Kaliapani police station limits of Jajpur district allegedly died by suicide after accumulating lakhs in debt to cater to his addiction to a mobile game and was unable to pay it off.

Lincon, who was a contractual worker at a private mining company, reportedly incurred losses of several lakhs due to his addiction to the online mobile game ‘Daman’. He took out loans and was allegedly under intense pressure from lenders to repay the debt. Lincon’s body was found hanging from the ceiling of his bedroom.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and the local police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide.