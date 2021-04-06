Online Fraud: Three Held For Duping Railway Staff Of Rs 37K In Sundergarh

Sundergarh: Police arrested three persons for allegedly duping a railway staff of Rs 37,800. The online fraud was reported under Lefripada police station limits in Sundergarh district.

The arrestees have been identified as Gudulal Rana (28), Pappu Rana (32), and Gopal Rana (34), all residents of Ahalyapur village under Pakur district in Jharkhand.

As per reports, on March 22 one Shibashis got a call from an unknown number asking him to click a link as he won a lottery on PhonePe App. As per his instructions, Shibashis clicked the link sent by the fraudsters. After he clicked the link, initially Rs 1,800 was deducted and later, Rs 36,000 got deducted from his account.

With no options left, Shibashis lodged a written complaint at Belpahad police station on March 24.

On the basis of the FIR, police registered a case (59/21) under relevant Sections of the IPC and launched a probe in this regard. After pertinent efforts, the cops managed to nab the three accused persons involved in the cyber fraud while the other accused managed to flee.

The accused persons were forwarded to the court and further investigation is underway to nab the absconding accused person, sources informed.