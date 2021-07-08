Online Fraud: Commissionerate Police Issues Advisory To Alert SBI Customers

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has issued an advisory for the State Bank of India (SBI) customers, in order to alert them against the increasing cases of online fraud.

Issuing an alert through a tweet, DCP put out a warning that there have been many incidents in the recent past where fraudsters called people in the name of KYC verification resembles Yono portal and churned out personal information from them. He advised the customers not to click on any link received by SMS or email, especially for KYC updation.

<>

A site made by fraudsters which resembles Yono portal (see the URL: https://t.co/s3femkK1dL).Some customers got call for KYC updation. Please do not click on any link received by SMS or email especially for KYC updation. — DCP Bhubaneswar (@dcpbbsr) July 7, 2021

</>

Besides, the Commissionerate Police also issued a help desk number (for Bhubaneswar) to report such incidents. “In case you have fallen prey to such a scam, immediately contact our Help desk no- 7440006709″ (only for BBSR UPD),” the tweet read further.