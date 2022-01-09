Online Appointment Feature For Precaution Dose Starts On CoWIN

New Delhi: The feature of online appointment for precautionary dose was made operational on the CoWIN portal on Saturday late night.

Those eligible to receive precaution dose of Covid vaccines can book online appointment.However, the health ministry has said that there would not be any need for new registration of such beneficiaries.

“The feature for online appointments for ‘precaution dose’ for healthcare, frontline workers and senior citizens (60+) is now live on CoWIN”, said Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary & Mission Director, National Health Mission, in a tweet on Saturday late evening.

“Those who have taken 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk-in to any Vaccination Centre”, said the health ministry on Saturday.