Online Applications For All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2022 Commences

Bhubaneswar: Group Captain S Dominic Rayan, Principal, Sainik School Bhubaneswar has informed that the process for applying online for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2022 has commenced with effect from 27 September 2021. Candidates can apply for AISSEE 2022 “Online” only on the website https://aissee.nta.nic.in.

The Application Form other than online mode will not be accepted. The online application will be accepted up to 26 October 2021 (upto 5:00 PM). In Sainik School Bhubaneswar in Class VI, both boys and girls will be admitted. The School has notified 80 vacancies for the boys and 10 vacancies for the girls. A candidate should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31 March 2022 for admission to Class VI, i.e. he/she should have been born between 01 April 2010 and 31 March 2012 (both days inclusive) for admission to the academic year 2022-23.

The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam is scheduled to be held on 09 January 2022 (Sunday). The Principal has told that the State Government of Odisha has implemented uniform scholarship scheme with effect from 2019-20 which is enabling the parents falling under the income group of 3 lakh rupees per annum getting scholarship amount at par with the tuition fee being charged by the School. He further apprised about the positive decision of the State Government to implement diet subsidy for Odia students studying in the School with effect from the next academic session 2022-23 wherein Odia students belonging to Schedule Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes (Non Creamy Layer), Defence and General categories shall get 75/- rupees per day for 295 working days, i.e. 22,125/- rupees every year. The Principal exhorted that the current scholarship scheme coupled with the diet subsidy from the state government and financial assistance from the Ministry of Defence has brought Sainik School education within the reach of the common man which is one of the primary objectives behind establishment of Sainik Schools in the country. As per the current arrangement the state government where the school is located provides income based scholarships to the Schedule Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes (Non Creamy Layer) and General category students of the state and the Ministry of Defence in addition to the Central Share to the state government scholarship holders and Subsidy to all the students studying in the school also grants Defence Scholarship to the Defence category students based on the ranks of their parents serving in or retired from the Army / Navy / Air Force. With the very encouraging system of scholarship schemes in place, the Principal said now persons from the economically weaker sections of the society can also afford to admit their wards and provide public school education through the Sainik Schools in the state of Odisha.

The Principal requested the print and electronic media to give a wide publicity about the Sainik School Entrance Exam and the scholarship schemes to facilitate reaching the information to all corners of the state for the benefit of the aspirants. He also requested that parents to opt for admission of their wards in Sainik School Bhubaneswar and make best use of the facilities available in the School.