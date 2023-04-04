ONGC Steps Up Investment To Boost Oil And Gas Production

New Delhi: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is stepping up a $7 billion investment over the next three-four years to reverse years of decline in oil and gas production, company’s director for production Pankaj Kumar said.

Up to 24 field development, enhanced oil recovery (EOR) and improved oil recovery (IOR) projects are currently in progress that will further help reverse the declining trend in oil and gas production. “Most of our fields are old where natural decline has set in. But we are heavily investing in technology to raise recovery as well as tap isolated reservoirs,” he told PTI.

The state-owned company is investing $5 billion-plus in development of the Cluster-II region of its flagship KG-DWN-98/2 asset in the Krishna Godavari basin offshore India’s eastern coast.

It also has multiple field developments in the west coast region, including a planned fifth phase of redevelopment of Mumbai High along with the development of neighbouring fields like Daman, he said, adding these ongoing projects involve an investment of Rs 60,000 crore (more than $7 billion) over the next three-four years.

“We are investing in multiple enhanced oil recovery (EOR) and improved oil recovery (IOR) projects,” he said. “In the fiscal year ending March 31, we managed to arrest the decline in output after five years and from the current fiscal we will see production rising.” ONGC is likely to see output rise from 19.6 million tonnes in 2022-23 to 21.2 million tonnes in the current fiscal (April 2023 to March 2024) on a standalone basis. Natural gas output is projected to rise from 20.6 billion cubic meters in 2022-23 to 23.5 bcm in the current fiscal.