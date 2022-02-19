OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge With Android TV 11, Dolby Audio Launched In India

New Delhi: OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge have been launched in India with Android TV 11 OS, up to 24W speakers, dual-band Wi-Fi, and 8GB internal storage. The vanilla OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge get HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG format support. Both run Android TV 11 and get Dolby Audio support. The smart TVs from OnePlus get an auto low latency mode (ALLM) that is claimed to improve the gaming experience.

OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge prices in India, availability

OnePlus TV Y1S 32-inch price in India is set at Rs 16,499 while the 32-inch Y1S Edge model is Rs 500 more at Rs 16,999. The OnePlus TV Y1S 43-inch model is priced at Rs 26,999 while the 43-inch Edge variant costs Rs 27,999.

The OnePlus TV Y1S series will go on sale starting February 21st at 12 PM. The Edge series will be available through offline retail stores while the Y1S series will be available through Amazon and oneplus.com.

OnePlus TV Y1S, Y1S Edge specifications

The OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge are available in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes. The Edge models offer a bezel-less display and a more modern-looking design, which could be why they are on sale via offline stores. The OnePlus TV Y1S feature a 20W speaker that has Dolby Audio encoding. The OnePlus TV Y1S Edge offline models have 24W speakers. The display panel supports HDR10+ and the bottom chin houses speakers.

They pack 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage for installing apps. They have support for dual-band Wi-Fi and are powered by the MediaTek 9216 chipset with Mali G31 MP2 GPU. The TVs support all popular OTT apps, including Netflix, Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube and others. There’s OxygenPlay support as well. The smart TVs run on Android TV 11 with support for Miracast. The TVs also come with a Chromecast built-in.