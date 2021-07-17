OnePlus TV
OnePlus TV Prices In India Increased By Up To Rs 7K

New Delhi: OnePlus has increased the pricing for its TVs including the latest OnePlus TV U1S series. While the brand hasn’t revealed the exact reason for increasing the prices of televisions, it is likely due to a shortage in components because of COVID-19 and import duties in India. Earlier this month, Xiaomi also hiked the prices of Mi and Redmi TVs in India. Take a look at the revised prices of OnePlus TVs below.

OnePlus TV model Old Price New Price
OnePlus TV 32Y1 Rs 16,999 Rs 18,999
OnePlus TV 43Y1 Rs 26,999 Rs 29,499
OnePlus TV 40Y1 Rs 23,999 Rs 26,499
OnePlus TV 50U1S Rs 39,999 Rs 46,999
OnePlus TV 55U1S Rs 47,999 Rs 52,999
OnePlus TV 65U1S Rs 62,999 Rs 68,999

 

Similarly, the OnePlus TV U1S 50-inch model is now priced at Rs. 46,999, against its launch price of Rs. 39,999 and the 55-inch model is now priced at Rs. 52,999, against its launch price of Rs. 47,999, and the 65-inch model is now priced at Rs. 68,999, against its launch price of Rs. 62,999.

