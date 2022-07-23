OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS Earbuds Confirmed To Launch In India Soon 

New Delhi: OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds will be launched in India soon; the company has confirmed. The company claimed that the upcoming TWS earbuds are said to be the watered-down version of the OnePlus Nord Buds as OnePlus devices with the ‘CE’ moniker are usually more affordable than the other products offered by the company. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds that were spotted on Bluetooth SIG website had the model number E506A. According to a report by MySmartPrice, OnePlus Nord Buds CE will support Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and run software labeled as X21E2_07_A.1.0.0.

OnePlus Nord Buds TWS are equipped with an IP55-rated build which makes dust and water resistance. It comes with 12.4mm moving coil units.

The OnePlus Nord Buds TWS earbuds come with basic touch controls for playback and call management. They use Bluetooth v5.2 and are also claimed to offer a latency of 94ms. There’s support for AI call noise reduction via a dual microphone array. They have an ultra-low latency which is as low as 94 ms

The OnePlus Nord Buds earbuds are claimed to offer a total of 30 hours of playback time. Each earbud can offer up to 7 hours of playback time on a single charge. Additionally, the case can be charged via a USB Type-C port, where a quick charge of 10 minutes gives up to 5 hours of listening.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10T 5G and OxygenOS 13 launch event is set for August 3. An Amazon listing has confirmed that the smartphone will be available for pre-booking from August 3. Also, tipster Mukul Sharma leaked the storage and colour variant of the OnePlus 10T. He said that the 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant of the smartphone will be available in only Moonstone Black colour.