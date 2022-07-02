Oneplus Nord 2T 5G With 80w Fast Charging, Dimensity 1300 Soc Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: The OnePlus Nord 2T has been officially launched in India. The Nord 2T was launched back in May globally and now, the brand has been launched the same in India. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is an incremental upgrade over the last year’s mid-range OnePlus Nord 2, which happens to be one of the best mid-range smartphones in the Indian market.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Price in India and Availability

The OnePlus Nord 2T based variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 28,999 and the 12GB+256GB variant costs Rs 33,999. The device will go on sale from July 5th on Amazon, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus stores across India. The Nord 2 will be available in two colour options 一 Gray Shadow and Jade Fog.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Launch Offers

Buyers can get a Rs 1,500 instant discount with ICICI bank credit card, credit card EMI, and debit card EMI. You can also get 5% unlimited cash back with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

OnePlus Nord 2T: Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Nord 2T sports a 90Hz 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS3.1 internal storage.

In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord 2T features a triple camera setup. You get a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens(f/2.25) with 120-degree FoV, and a 2MP mono lens(f/2.2). On the front, the phone comes with a 32MP Sony IMX615 snapper with an f/2.4 aperture. The Nord 2T comes with a 4,500mAh battery and it supports an 80W SUPERVOOC charge. In terms of software, the handset runs on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12. The device also comes with an alert slider on the side and there is an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Other features include X-axis linear motor, 4×4 MIMO, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and a dual stereo speaker. Lastly, the phone measures 8.2mm and weighs 190 grams.