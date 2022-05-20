OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Launched With Mediatek Dimensity 1300 Soc: Check Details Here

New Delhi: The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has been launched globally. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC.

Oneplus Nord 2t Price And Availability

OnePlus Nord 2T is available at a price tag of EUR 399 (~Rs 32,700) for the 8+ 128GB edition. You can pick it in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog colours. The handset hits the store shelves of the official OnePlus website and Amazon on May 24, 2022. Indian availability and pricing details are yet to be revealed.

Oneplus Nord 2T 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord 2T 5G runs on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and has a 6.43-inch full-HD + AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The display comes with HDR10+ support and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, it gets a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

For photography, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G sports a triple rear camera setup headed by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and optical image stabilization (OIS). There is an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 aperture lens with a 120-degree field of view. The third camera will have a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It includes a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer and proximity sensor. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.