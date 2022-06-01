OnePlus Nord 2 Gets Android 12 (OxygenOS 12) Stable Update In India

New Delhi: The OnePlus Nord 2 has received its OxygenOS 12 update in India. However, Android 12 is already available on the original Nord phone, which is a bit odd because newer models usually get the latest updates before their predecessors.

The OnePlus Nord 2 OxygenOS 12 update brings with it a host of changes and new features including Shelf Improvements, an all-new Dark Mode, Work-Life Balance 2.0, Canvas AOD improvements, and a lot more. Check out the OnePlus Nord 2 Android 12 official changelogs below:

System

Newly added Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs battery life based on smart algorithms and biometric self-restoration technology

Optimized Al System Booster to 2.1 for your system to run smoothly even when the load is high

Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Optimized Extra HD, a feature that can significantly enhance the image and video resolutions

Dark mode

Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf

New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read

Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

Newly added OnePlus Warch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status

Work-Life Balance

Work-Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings

WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/ Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery

Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD

Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colours, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals

Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin colour of different figures

Games