OnePlus Nord 2 Gets Android 12 (OxygenOS 12) Stable Update In India
New Delhi: The OnePlus Nord 2 has received its OxygenOS 12 update in India. However, Android 12 is already available on the original Nord phone, which is a bit odd because newer models usually get the latest updates before their predecessors.
The OnePlus Nord 2 OxygenOS 12 update brings with it a host of changes and new features including Shelf Improvements, an all-new Dark Mode, Work-Life Balance 2.0, Canvas AOD improvements, and a lot more. Check out the OnePlus Nord 2 Android 12 official changelogs below:
System
- Newly added Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs battery life based on smart algorithms and biometric self-restoration technology
- Optimized Al System Booster to 2.1 for your system to run smoothly even when the load is high
- Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
- Optimized Extra HD, a feature that can significantly enhance the image and video resolutions
Dark mode
- Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
Shelf
- New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
- Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
- Newly added OnePlus Warch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status
Work-Life Balance
- Work-Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
- WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/ Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
Gallery
- Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
Canvas AOD
- Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colours, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
- Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin colour of different figures
Games
- Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer
