OnePlus Nord 2: Check Out Specifications Here

New Delhi: The OnePlus Nord 2 is now available for purchase for all Amazon users including non-Prime members.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is priced at Rs 27,999 in for the base 6GB+128GB variant, the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999, and the 12GB+256GB version is priced at Rs 34,999. The Nord 2 is available in Gray Sierra, Blue Haze and Green Wood colourways. In today’s open sale the 8GB and 12GB version will be available for purchase and the 6GB and Green Wood variants will be available later in August.

Specifications:

The OnePlus Nord 2 sports a 90Hz AMOLED display on a 6.43-inch panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone weighs 189 grams and measures 8.2mm in terms of thickness. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection is present on the front as well as back. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset powers the device along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the OnePlus Nord 2 flaunts a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor(f/1.88, OIS) followed by an 8MP ultra-wide lens(f/2.25), and a 2MP mono lens(f/2.4). For selfies, the Nord 2 sports a Sony IMX615 32MP camera.

The OnePlus Nord 2 runs on Android 11 and the Oxygen OS 11.3 feels like a mix of Oxygen OS we knew from the OnePlus devices with some additional features from ColorOS. The merger also should mean faster updates. Lastly, the OnePlus Nord 2 has a large 4,500mAh battery pack with support for 65W fast charging that can go to 100% from 0% in just 30 minutes.

Other features include Dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, multiple 5G band support, and a bunch of AI features for camera and display.