OnePlus Nord 2 5G Launched: Price in India, Specifications

New Delhi: The highly awaited OnePlus Nord 2 has been finally launched in the country. It features a single punch-hole camera, unlike the original Nord. The smartphone comes in a design similar to the OnePlus 9.

Price And Availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G has been priced at ₹27,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will also be available in two more variants. The Nord 2 5G will be available with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage as well as with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone will be sold in three colours Blue Haze, Gray Sierra and Green Woods. The Green Woods colour will be sold exclusively in India.

The device will start selling on 28 July via Amazon, official OnePlus online & offline stores as well as from Vijay Sales and other retailers. Early access will start on 26 July for Red Club members on OnePlus store and for Amazon Prime members on the Amazon India website. Amazon India will also be conducting the Prime Day sale on 26 and 27 July.

Key specifications

Dimensions: The OnePlus Nord 2 measures 158.9×73.2×8.25mm and weighs 189gms. While the dimensions of the Nord successor remain the same, there’s a slight increase in the weight.

Display: It features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and a pixel density of 410ppi. The display brings support for sRGB and Display P3 colour gamuts. Additional display features include Video enhancement, AI-super resolution and Daylight readable enhancement.

Processor: The OnePlus Nord 2 is powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC. It is an octa-core chipset built on a 6nm manufacturing process. Furthermore, the chipset is clocked at 3GHz and paired with Mali G77 MC9 GPU.

Storage and RAM: This smartphone is made available in three RAM and storage configurations. Its base variant gets 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage, the mid-model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB, and the top-end model is equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. OnePlus has LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage here.

Camera: In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord 2 sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary shooter with 6P lens and OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with 119.7-degree field of view and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) and another 2-megapixel macro lens. Whereas on the front, it gets a 32-megapixel IMX615 sensor for selfies. The selfie shooter also gets EIS support. While the rear cameras can shoot 4K 30fps videos, the video capability of the front camera is capped to 1080p at 30fps. Additional camera features include Nightscape ultra, AI Photo enhancement, AI Video enhancement, Ultra shot HDR, Portrait mode and Night Portrait mode.

Battery: OnePlus Nord 2 is powered by a larger 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Connectivity and OS: The smartphone ships with Oxygen OS 11/ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and USB-Type C. Interestingly, the smartphone supports a total of seven 5G bands which is way more than the Original OnePlus Nord.