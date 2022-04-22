OnePlus Launches Buds N and OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2: Check Specs and Price

New Delhi: OnePlus has launched OnePlus Buds N true wireless earbuds and the OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Bluetooth neckband earphones in the Chinese market. The OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 is a rebranded version of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 which has already been introduced in India. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the two new audio products from OnePlus.

OnePlus Buds N and OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2: Price and Availability

The OnePlus Buds N TWS and the OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 both cost CNY 199 (~Rs 2,350.59). The Buds N will be available in the Black and White colour option while the OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 will be available in Black and Blue colourways.

OnePlus Buds N TWS specifications

OnePlus Buds N TWS are equipped with 12.4mm moving coil units along with a titanium-plated composite diaphragm, and a dual-damping independent rear cavity design. These are paired with Dirac Audio Tuner technology, “OnePlus acoustic tuning scheme” (translated), and Dolby Atmos support to provide a bass-heavy surround sound. OnePlus is offering an app-based equaliser allowing listeners to choose from bass, clear and pure vocals listening styles.

The OnePlus Buds N TWS earbuds come with basic touch controls for playback and call management. They are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance. They use Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and are claimed to offer a latency of 94ms. Customers also get AI to call noise reduction via a dual microphone array.

As far as charging is concerned, the OnePlus Buds N TWS earbuds are claimed to offer a total of 30 hours of playback time. Each earbud is capable of delivering up to 7 hours of run time on a single charge, OnePlus says. Additionally, the case can be charged via a USB Type-C cable, and OnePlus says that a quick charge of 10 minutes gives up to 5 hours of listening.

OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 specifications

OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 earphones have similar specifications as the OnePlus Buds N TWS. They feature 12.4mm moving coil units with titanium-plated dome and PEEK+PU composite coating, a super large sound chamber, and optimization algorithm to produce distortion-free, accurate sound, OnePlus says. They are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance and use Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The earphones get AI to call noise reduction via a single microphone.

When it comes to charging, the OnePlus Buds Cloud Ear Z2 TWS earbuds are claimed to offer a total of 30 hours of playback time. OnePlus says that a quick charge of 10 minutes gives up to 20 hours of listening. The neckband earphones get multi-function buttons to control music and calling.