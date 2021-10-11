OnePlus 9RT To Come With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 Display: Details Here

The Chinese tech giant, Oneplus has recently announced that its next smartphone OnePlus 9 RT will be available for pre-orders in China starting October 13, with the first sale on October 19.

According to teasers published by the company, the new OnePlus 9 RT will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It will also feature a 120Hz E4 display and pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging. In Addition, the new OnePlus phone will be made available in two color options, including black and grey.

In terms of optics, the device might feature a triple camera setup with the primary lens being a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. The battery is expected to be a 4,500 mAh unit which will support up to 65W of fast charging.

The OnePlus 9RT is also widely rumoured to have an India launch, although the date for the same is yet to be officially revealed. The company is yet to give a confirmation on the same. There is a possibility that the brand will bring the new OnePlus phone to the Indian market after the China launch.