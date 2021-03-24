OnePlus 9: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

New Delhi: OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 9. It had quite a lot to this showcase time, including the standard OnePlus 9, the flagship OnePlus 9 Pro, the affordable OnePlus 9R, and the OnePlus Watch.

But we will be just focusing on the vanilla OnePlus 9 for this article and find what it brings to the table. Moreover, the OnePlus 9 succeeds over the OnePlus 8 from last year, which itself was a powerful all-around device.

Now, the OnePlus 9 series is already listed OnePlus’s official website and Amazon and will be available for purchase soon. But before you go ahead and order one take a moment to look at this article as we have stacked everything you need to know about the OnePlus 9.

Oneplus 9 Price In India

The OnePlus 9 has been priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, whereas the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999

Oneplus 9 Specifications

Display

One plus comes with a top-notch 6.55-inch FHD+ flat display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. the display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected with a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass on Top The AMOLED panel of the display offers accurate colour reproduction and brightness levels. Further, the display supports sRGB colour space and DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Processor

The fresh OnePlus 9 is powered by the beefy Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.8GHz and coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. Just a reminder, its predecessor, i.e. the OnePlus 8, shipped with Snapdragon 865 SoC, again a reasonably powerful chipset.

Camera

OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad in order to offer a professional-level photography experience to the users. The smartphone supports a triple rear camera setup which comprises a 48MP main camera with a Sony IMX689 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lenses, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The rear camera comes with a nightscape mode and is capable of recording 4K videos. On the front, the OnePlus 9 gets a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies

Software:

OxygenOS running on top of Android 11.

Battery

The OnePlus 9 is powered by a 4500mAh battery which supports 65W wired charging and 15W Qi-Wireless charging, sadly the wireless charging facility is only available on the global variant and not on the Indian variant. OnePlus claims that this 65W charger can completely juice up your device in less than 30 minutes.

RAM

The OnePlus 9 is being offered in two RAM variants: 8GB and 12GB. OnePlus has used DDR5 memory on this smartphone which is also the best available in the market right now.

Internal Storage

The OnePlus 9 is made available in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB, storage type used here is UFS 3.1.