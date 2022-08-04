OnePlus 10T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 150W Charging Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: OnePlus 10T 5G has been launched in India. It is the company’s third OnePlus 10-series phone this year after the OnePlus 10R 5G and the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. The smartphone is launched in three configuration options with the top-of-the-line variant offering 16GB of RAM. The phone also gets a new cooling system alongside a bunch of battery-related technology for an efficient and safe charging experience.

OnePlus 10T: Price in India and Availability

The OnePlus 10T starts at 49,999 for the base variant in India and will be available in Moonstone Black and creamy Jade Green colour options. The phone will be available for purchase via Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus stores, and other offline stores. Pre-order for the same will kickstart at 9 PM today on Amazon. The open sale for the device starts on August 6.

Oneplus 10t 5G Specifications

The design and the build quality of the OnePlus 10T are slightly different from the premium take on the OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus 10T sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that supports Full HD+ resolution and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate that switches between 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz. The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection and comes with a pixel density of 394 PPI.

OnePlus 10T is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and this time you get it with up to 16GB RAM and 128GB, and 256GB as the storage options. OnePlus 10T comes with the OxygenOS 12.1 version based on the Android 12 operating system. OnePlus will be offering the OxygenOS 13 version later this year.

OnePlus 10T carries a triple rear camera setup without the Hasselblad branding and consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor IMX766 sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front of the phone gets a 16-megapixel camera. The new OnePlus 10 series phone comes with a bigger 4800mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging technology.