Oneplus 10T Marvel Edition Teased Officially Ahead Of Launch

New Delhi: OnePlus on its social media pages confirmed that the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition will be soon launching in India. The OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition will be released exclusively on OnePlus’ Red Cabel Club. Let’s take a look at the details.

OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition: Price in India

The OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition, as mentioned on Disney Shop, will retail in 16GB + 256GB configuration and will be priced at Rs 55,999.

OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition: Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 10T features a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone sports an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that is fabbed on TSMC’s 4nm process. It is paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone boots Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 as of now and will receive Android updates in the future as well.

The OnePlus 10T comes equipped with a triple-rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter with OIS support and an f/1.8 aperture. It gets accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, it relies on a 16MP front shooter that has an f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone is backed by a 4800mAh battery unit and 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

The OnePlus 10T weighs 203.5g and measures 163 × 75.4 × 8.75mm. It packs a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. However, it lacks a 3.5mm audio jack. On the security front, it offers an in-display fingerprint scanner. The OnePlus 10T is equipped with a stereo speaker setup. However, it doesn’t feature wireless charging or reverse wireless charging.