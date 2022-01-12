Oneplus 10 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Soc: Check Price, Availability

New Delhi: The OnePlus 10 Pro has finally been launched after months of leaks and speculations. The new OnePlus flagship features second-generation Hasselblad cameras, a tiny punch-hole camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a unique rear camera design. OnePlus 10 Pro specifications include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 120Hz 2K AMOLED display, 80W fast charging, and 50MP triple cameras, among other things. Let’s take a closer look at the OnePlus 10 Pro price, sale date, and specs.

OnePlus 10 Pro price

The OnePlus 10 Pro is available in three configurations. Its base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage starts at RMB 4,699 (around Rs 54,500). The variant midway with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option is priced at RMB 4,999 (around Rs 58,000). While the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes in at CNY 5299 (roughly Rs 61,500). OnePlus 10 Pro comes in Black and Green colour options.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Specs and features

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a big device that measures 163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm and weighs 200gms. The device features a 6.7 inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with 1440p resolution. It has an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. If you are unaware, the LTPO displays are much more power-efficient than the regular OLED panels, thus saving battery life.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset based on a 4nm manufacturing process and clocked at 3 GHz. Interestingly, OnePlus has provided users the ability to overclock the CPU through a feature called Hyperboost. Along with that, the cooling system has been improved, OnePlus claims. The OnePlus 10 Pro is offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM models. The RAM type used here is LPDDR5.

It is available in 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options. The OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 main camera with OIS and EIS support, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with 150-degree FOV and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

OnePlus has added a new fisheye lens shooting mode. There’s also a Hasselblad Professional Mode 2.0 for manual shooting. At the front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera with EIS support. OnePlus has used a 5000mAh battery on the OnePlus 10 Pro which is a significant upgrade over the 4500mAh battery on the OnePlus 9 Pro. It has support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The device runs ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 12.