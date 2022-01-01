One Ultra Killed In Encounter In Kashmir

Srinagar: The security forces in the Jumagund area of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir gunned down a terrorist on Saturday.

According to Army sources, the firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.