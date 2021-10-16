One Special Train Cancelled, Another Partially-Cancelled; Deets Inside

Bhubaneswar: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and poor patronisation, officials from East Coast Railway decided to cancel one pair of the special train till October 22.

In view of poor patronisation of trains during Covid19 pandemic, it has been decided to cancel below mentioned Special trains as per the following.

As per reports, Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special has been cancelled and Puri-Angul-Puri Special partially cancelled.

A. 08438/08437 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special

PARTIAL CANCELLATION OF PURI-ANGUL SPECIAL

08428/08427 Puri-Angul-Puri Special from both the directions up to 22nd October’2021 will remain cancelled between Talcher & Angul and will run between Talcher & Puri from both the directions.