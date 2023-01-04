One Rescued, Two Go Missing After Being Swept Away In IB River

Sundargarh: A youth was rescued while two others remained untraceable after the duo swept away in IB river on Wednesday.

According to reports, the youths had come from Jharsuguda for a picnic at Kanakund tourist spot in Talsara. The incident occurred after the victims who were taking bath in the river slipped into the deep water.

Following this, locals along with the Fire Services personnel launched a rescue operation.

While one youth was rescued in critical condition, two others are still untraceable till the filling of the last report.

More details awaited.