One Police Personnel Killed In Grenade Attack In J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: One police personnel was killed in a grenade attack in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The police officer has been identified as Tahir Khan from Mendhar, Poonch.

According to reports, the attack was reported in Kulgam’s Qaimoh, in which the policeman, Tahir sustained injuries. He was rushed to the Government Medical College hospital in Anantnag for treatment where he succumbed to injuries.

More details awaited.