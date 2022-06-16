One Point One Solutions bags Cloud Champion Award 2022

Mumbai: Samit Chakravarty, Chief Technology & Information Officer (CTIO) of One Point One Solutions, leader in Business Process Management (BPM) services has bagged the Cloud Champion Award 2022 under the category “Digital transformation using Cloud” at the CXO Cloud Summit 2022 gala awards function held recently in Mumbai.

The CXO Cloud Summit 2022 focuses on how to embrace change and serve evolving enterprise needs through optimizing workloads, maximizing efficiency, and building resilient systems and teams. The Cloud Champion Awards recognize excellence and innovation in the use of cloud for digital transformation and customer delight, and the people who make it happen.

Samit Chakravarty’s propensity for innovation has brought various technical developments to life. He manages the company’s systems-related requirements including the work network, the customised CRM and the in-house dialler. In addition, he has taken up the virtualisation of all company assets to provide consistent and scalable software services delivery, business intelligence and security systems. Samit is a BSc graduate from Mumbai and a GNIIT-ian. His experience is spread across Telecom Networking, Switching, Routing & CRM Development.

On being recognised as a cloud champion, Samit Chakravarty, CTIO, One Point One Solutions said, “Digital transformation and ‘moving in the cloud’ is here to stay! Cloud and digital transformation are few of the hottest topics across the industries today, driving disruptions and innovations around new ways of doing business.”

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions said, “We are happy to congratulate Samit on his leadership with the Cloud Champion award. This award is a prized acknowledgement of our skills, leadership, vision, inspiration and dedication to the industry’s betterment. With the increase in demand for BPM services, no doubt the company will continue to find success as we strive to make our customers’ experience delightful.”

One Point One Solutions is a leading player in Business Process Management (BPM). The company was incorporated in the year 2006. The company offers technology, accounting, skill-development and analytical solutions that help businesses build better capabilities and enable them to achieve seamless growth. The company serves a broad spectrum of industries like Telecom & Broadcasting, Retail and E-commerce, Consumer Durables & FMCG, Banking and Finance, Travel & Hospitality and Insurance. The company has 5 service centres located across Navi Mumbai, Gurgaon, Chennai, Bangalore and Indore with 5,500+ seats on per shift basis. The company offers services like customer care, lead generation, content management, voice analytics, accounts payable and receivable, SME Management, predictive analytics, Chat bots, IVR, voice analytics and E-mail management. Akshay Chhabra is the founder of 1Point1 Solutions Ltd., he focuses on technology-driven innovation to build efficiencies and surge ahead in the BPM space.

The company got listed in the year 2017. The company boasts of 40 leading clientele spread across sectors. Some of the leading clientele are SBI Cards, Godrej Appliance, Kotak Securities, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors Finance Ltd., Airtel, Adani, Go Air and Mahanagar Gas to name a few.