One Person Held For Smuggling Diesel In Jajpur

Jajpur: Dharmasala police seized a huge cache of diesel and arrested a person involved in the illegal business at Aruha chowk in Jajpur district.

According to the reports, the accused used to extract diesel from various oil tankers at low prices and sold at a hiked price.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the cabin. Upon search, the cops found around 200litres of diesel and seized them.

Further investigation is underway to trace out other people involved in diesel smuggling.