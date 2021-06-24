One Person Held For Pelting Stones At Police In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested a person for allegedly pelting stones at police personnel in Bhubaneswar. The arrestee has been identified as Satyabrata Mohapatra of the Gopaluni Nagar police station area.

As per reports, on May 25 police got information about people creating ruckus in an inebriated condition at Badagada Chakk. Following this, cops reached the spot. However, the accused persons managed to flee leaving their two scooters on the spot.

While seizing the vehicle, some of them started pelting stones at the cops. Somehow cops managed to bring the vehicles to the police station premises.

Later, Satyabrata tried to take away his scooter from the police station. However, one of the police personnel spotted him. Following which he fled away leaving the scooter at the spot.

Following the incident, police launched a probe and arrested the accused in this regard.