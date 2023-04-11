One of Russia’s most active volcanoes erupts

Russia: The Shiveluch volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula erupted on Tuesday, spewing ash 10 kilometres into the sky. The Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) issued a code red Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation noting that ash explosions 15 kilometers high could occur at any time.

Shiveluch is one of the peninsula’s most active volcanoes and the ash explosions pose an increased threat to air traffic. The team said the volcanic activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft.

According to the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences, following the eruption, the ash cloud drifted to the west and south and measured 400 by 270 kilometers. A report by Reuters citing Russian media said the ash cloud will likely continue to spread.

Locals on Twitter showed how nearby towns are covered in the volcanic ash.

Following the volcano eruption, local authorities closed schools and ordered residents in nearby villages to stay indoors. In a Telegram post, Oleg Bondarenko, the head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal region, said the volcano erupted at 6:31 a.m. local time.

Ashfall was reported in several local villages, including Klyuchi, where a TASS report quoting the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, said ashfall was measured at 8.5 centimeters (3.35 inches), the highest level in 60 years.