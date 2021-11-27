One Naxal Gunned Down In Exchange Of Fire In Gandhamardan Forest

Bolangir: A Naxal has been gunned down during an encounter between the rebels and security forces inside a forest area near Junanibahal village under Khaprakhol police limits in Bolangir district on Saturday.

Police suspect the deceased Red rebel to be a cadre Maoist of the BBM Division of the CPI(Maoist).

According to reports, intelligence inputs had indicated movement of Naxals near Jal Mahadev inside the Gandhamardan reserve forest adjoining Junanibahal village under Telenpali panchayat under Khaprakhol police limits for the last couple of days.

During a combing operation by the DVF in the area an exchange of fire between the Maoists and DVF was reported at around 8.00 PM today.

Following this, one rebel was killed and there has been no confirmation of the casualties by the police.