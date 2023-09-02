One Nation, One Election: Amit Shah, Adhir Chowdhury, Ghulam Nabi Azad in Centre’s Panel

New Delhi: The Union government on Saturday announced its 8-member committee to examine the ‘One nation, One election’ proposal.

The law ministry today notified the formation of a high-level committee to examine the proposal of simultaneous elections under the chairmanship of former president Ram Nath Kovind.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former leader of opposition Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, former chairman of 15th Finance Commission NK Singh, former Lok Sabha general secretary Subash Kashyap, senior advocate Harish Salve, former chief vigilance commissioner Sanjay Kothari will be members of the committee.

Minister of State (Law) Arjun Ram Meghwal will attend the meetings of the high-level committee as a special invitee.