One more train derails in Odisha’s Bargarh

Bargarh: At a time when the restoration work following the Balasore train tragedy is underway, another train has reportedly derailed in Odisha. The incident has been reported from Bargarh district.

Reportedly, several wagons of a goods train carrying limestone derailed in Bargarh. There has been no casualty, and police have already reached the spot and begun a probe.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Secy Pradeep Jena said that the death toll is 275 and not 288 and out of the 1,175 injured 793 have been discharged after treatment. At least 277 people died and over 800 were injured in a three-train collision in Balasore, Odisha on Friday evening, setting off a massive rescue and evacuation process. The train crash happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.

Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southeastern Railway on Balasore train accident said, “The downline track is ready, major damages were in the upline track. In next few hours, we are expecting to restore. All investigations will be done parallelly. The railway team is working continuously.”