One More Succumbs To COVID-19 In Odisha, Death Toll Reaches 1,915

Bhubaneswar: A 72-year-old woman in Puri district died of COVID-19, increasing death toll due to the virus in State to 1,915 on Sunday.

“Regret to inform the demise of 72 years old female Covid positive patient of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, ” the health department tweeted.

The health department said 87 more persons tested positive for the virus mounting state total positive cases to 337191. The new positive cases include the highest 9 from Sambalpur besides Khurda (8), 7 each in Jharsuguda and Balasore, among others.

Thirty-four of the new positive cases are local while the rest 53 are among the quarantined people.