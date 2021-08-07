“One More Daughter Of India Makes Her Mark”: Prez Kovind Praises Golfer Aditi Ashok

New Delhi: Minutes after Golfer Aditi Ashok finished fourth on the final day of the women’s individual golf event at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind praised her and said ” One more daughter of India makes her mark”.

Taking to Twitter, the President said, “Well played, Aditi Ashok! One more daughter of India makes her mark! You have taken Indian golfing to new heights by today’s historic performance. You have played with immense calm & poise. Congratulations for the impressive display of grit and skills.”

The 23-year-old Bengalurean ended two strokes off the pace with a total of 15-under 269, which was just one stroke below the medal bracket.

In the final round, she fired five birdies — on the 5th, 6th, 8th, 13th and 14th holes — against two bogeys on the 9th and 11th. The world number 200 Indian had her mother Maheshwari as her caddie.

USA’s World No.1 Nelly Korda was crowned the Olympic champion as she carded a total of 267 with 17 under-par.