Jajpur: One more case was instituted against Keshab Chandra Dash, Former SI of Police, Binjharpur Police Station (Now under suspension) for possessing disproportionate assets (DA) of Rs 47,95, 314 following his trap on 3.7.2024 and during simultaneous house searches linked to his properties by Odisha Vigilance.

In this connection, Odisha Vigilance has registered a case vide Cuttack Vigilance PS case No.27/2024 against Dash and his spouse U/s 13(2)r/w13(1)(b)/12 P.C Act, as amended by P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Following his release on bail in the trap case, Dash has been placed under arrest in the DA case and is being forwarded to court.

Earlier, on 03.07.2024, he was arrested and forwarded to court for being trapped by a team of Odisha Vigilance, while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the son of a deceased person to provide him Post post-mortem report and other related documents for an insurance claim in connection with Cuttack Vigilance P.S Case No.16 dtd.02.07.2024 U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018.