Kalahandi: One more case has been initiated against Sanyasi Nayak, former PEO of Kaniguma GP under Th. Rampur Block, in Kalahandi district (currently suspended), for holding assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to reports, Nayak was found in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 68,06,278 after being caught on 27.05.2024 and during subsequent house searches related to his properties by Odisha Vigilance.

In relation to this, Odisha Vigilance has filed a case under Koraput Vigilance PS case No.20 dated 31.10.2024 against Nayak and his spouse under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(b)/12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, as amended by the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Nayak was arrested today, on 01.11.2024, and is being presented before the Special Judge for Vigilance, Bhawanipatna. Previously, on 27.05.2024, he was detained and taken to court for being ensnared by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant (Gram Sathi) for processing the Muster Roll and facilitating labour payment for the construction of a check dam under the MGNREG Scheme, as per Koraput Vigilance PS Case No.10 dated 26.05.2024 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.