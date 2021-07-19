One More Apartment In Bhubaneswar Declared Containment Zone

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday declared one more apartment as a containment zone to check the spread of COVID infection.

According to reports, Brundaban Plaza apartment at Ganga Nagar in the State capital has been declared as a containment zone after the detection of several COVID19 cases in the housing society.

As per the BMC order, residents of the block are restricted from leaving the containment zone and no outsider would be allowed inside till further orders.

The civic body will supply essential items and medicines to the residents of the block.